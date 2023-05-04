You can now explore downtown Roanoke from anywhere with a virtual tour

ROANOKE, Va. – Those looking to visit the Star City now have a new way to learn more about downtown Roanoke.

A new virtual tour that recently launched is looking to give locals and potential visitors an easy way to familiarize themselves with downtown Roanoke and explore all that the area has to offer.

The new tool provides high-resolution, 360-degree panoramic views where you can see the area in great detail.

The virtual tour can come in handy when you’re trying to learn more about local venues, hotels, food and shopping options; find parking and see what rates you can expect; delve into the history of downtown Roanoke with then and now photos and check out downtown living options.

It’s recommended that you access the virtual tour on a desktop computer.

Click here to take the virtual tour.