Track your 10k steps to health | Consumer Reports

According to a new study, your risk of premature death decreases as your daily step count increases.

We’re working for you on how to track your steps to better fitness and health.

Do you get 10,000 steps a day? For most of us, that’s roughly 5 miles.

But if 10,000 steps a day sounds like too much for you, take heart – people who step less may still see big health benefits!

“High step counts have been associated with a lower risk for sleep apnea, reflux, and depression, but even a 15-minute stroll can improve mood, reduce stress, and help you sleep better,” Catherine Roberts with Consumer Reports said.

Generally, experts say the more you walk, the more benefits you’ll get.

Need some motivation? Consumer Reports says a fitness tracker or smartwatch could help you reach your goals.

CR tests both types of gadgets to count your steps, check your heart rate and track your sleep and recommends the Fitbit Inspire 3 and the Apple Watch SE.

“Remember, there’s really no single magic number of steps. any amount of walking that gets you up and out of your chair is a ‘step’ in the right direction,” Roberts said.

To figure out your step goal, start by quantifying how many steps you get in a typical week, then increase your daily average by 500.

Once you can hit that new number regularly for a week, add another 500.

Ready to get started? CR has some tips:

Wear good-fitting shoes and bright colors

Walk with good posture

If you have balance issues, consider walking with poles

And if you need music or a podcast to stay motivated, make sure you’re still aware of your environment to keep you safe and let you enjoy the journey.