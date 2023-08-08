80º
Join Insider

LIVE

Solutionaries

Solutionaries livestream to highlight school solutions

You can watch the livestream on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the Solutionaries YouTube channel

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Solutionaries
"Solutionaries" spotlights creative thinkers and doers within communities dedicated to making positive impacts. (WSLS 10)

With the school season quickly approaching, it’s time to address school issues and explore possible solutions.

This month, we’ll be talking about school solutions in “Solutionaries,” a series that spotlights innovative, creative ideas to get to the root of a problem and work toward solutions.

We’ll be discussing a variety of topics, including how Lynchburg is using in-school suspension to change behavior, the ongoing debate over banning books, how music is making a difference for special education and several others.

You can tune into the live stream Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. on the Solutionaries YouTube channel, which can be found here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email