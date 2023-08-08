Solutionaries livestream to highlight school solutions

"Solutionaries" spotlights creative thinkers and doers within communities dedicated to making positive impacts.

With the school season quickly approaching, it’s time to address school issues and explore possible solutions.

This month, we’ll be talking about school solutions in “Solutionaries,” a series that spotlights innovative, creative ideas to get to the root of a problem and work toward solutions.

We’ll be discussing a variety of topics, including how Lynchburg is using in-school suspension to change behavior, the ongoing debate over banning books, how music is making a difference for special education and several others.

You can tune into the live stream Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. on the Solutionaries YouTube channel, which can be found here.