Healthwatch: Over-the-counter birth control

A different form of birth control is now available over the counter for women for the first time ever.

It’s called Opill, and doctors say it is the only one of its kind.

They said it is 91% effective, so for every one hundred women using it, nine would have an unplanned pregnancy.

It is the most effective contraceptive available over the counter right now. Experts also said this is a game-changer when it comes to access.

“Before this, to get contraceptive care that was this effective, someone had to go to a provider,” said Dr. Renee Ward, a professor at UVA. “And so the barriers of getting to a provider’s office, delays in getting an appointment, not having health insurance and feeling like that wasn’t available.”

Doctors said Opill is safe for most women to use — they said you should not use it if you’ve ever had breast cancer, and a list of other warnings can be found here.