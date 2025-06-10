Why pool water dries out our hair and skin

Nothing beats cooling off in the pool on a hot summer day.

But that refreshing water can also dry out our skin and hair.

Recommended Videos

So, what can people do to prevent that?

“When it comes to the pool, it’s one of those things where an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure. You really want to protect your skin and your hair before you get in the water,” said Jennifer Lucas, MD, dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic. “How do you do that? Well, one, get yourself wet. It sounds counterintuitive, but jump in the shower, get yourself wet, your hair and your skin, so it’s already absorbed that moisture and won’t absorb the chemical water when you get into the pool.”

Dr. Lucas said many of the chemicals used in the pool to keep the water clean affect not only our hair and skin, but our eyes and nails too.

In some cases, it can even cause blonde hair to turn green.

To help protect your hair, you could wear a swim cap, or put on a hair mask, or leave-in conditioner.

When you get out of the water, Dr. Lucas recommends rinsing off in the shower using a gentle soap for your skin and rich conditioner for your hair.

You should then apply a moisturizer, which will help rehydrate your skin.

And most importantly, don’t forget to put on sunscreen.

“It’s particularly important for you to wear sunscreen. So, putting that sunscreen on, getting that layer of coverage from the sun, that’s equally important, but also putting that barrier on your skin before you get into the water is important,” said Dr. Lucas.

If you enjoy going in hot tubs, you can expect to notice the same kind of dryness once you get out.

Dr. Lucas said they use similar chemicals to keep the water clean.