Why you should wear sunglasses this summer

National Sunglasses Day is this Friday. We always hear that sunglasses can help protect our eyes from the sun, but what injuries can the sun actually cause?

“The sun can be very dangerous to the retina. It can cause solar retinopathy and also increase your risk for other retinal diseases. But not only that, it accelerates aging. Just like the sun accelerates aging of the skin, it can also accelerate aging of the eye and also put you at increased risk for skin cancers,” said Nicole Bajic, MD, ophthalmologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bajic said when it comes to buying sunglasses, there’s really not much of a difference between a pricey pair and something cheap.

What matters is the UV protection.

They should have 100% UV protection, sometimes known as UV 400.

Dr. Bajic also recommends picking sunglasses with larger lenses.

The smaller lenses, while trendy, don’t offer a lot of coverage for your eyes and the skin around them.

And speaking of lenses, what about the kind with a mirror finish?

“One thing that I always get asked about are the mirrored lenses. That’s actually polarization, it’s not necessarily for the UV protective factor, but it does cut down on glare. So people will ask, do I need to get polarized lenses? If you do want to cut down on glare to help with sports or driving, then yes, it’s a great option,” said Dr. Bajic.

She said if you’re not a big fan of sunglasses, you could wear a wide brim hat to help protect your eyes, or try to limit your time outdoors.

But really, sunglasses are the best option.