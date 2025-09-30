Healthwatch | Signs your child’s schedule is too busy

With school, homework and extracurriculars, a child’s day can fill up fast.

That’s why it’s important parents watch out for signs their children may be getting overwhelmed.

“If you see any changes in your child’s sleep, eating habits, mood or behavior – that may indicate their schedule is too busy. It’s also important to keep an eye on whether they’re able to keep up with daily responsibilities like homework,” explained Kate Eshleman, PsyD, a pediatric psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s

If you notice these changes, Dr. Eshleman recommends having a conversation with your child to better understand what’s behind them.

Having an open dialogue will help you figure out if any schedule adjustments are needed.

While some stress can be a good thing, too much can take a toll on a child’s mental and physical health.

If they’re juggling more than they can handle, Dr. Eshleman suggests working with them to prioritize what matters most.

Keeping room for some extracurriculars is key because of the benefits they offer.

“Extracurricular activities give children an outlet outside of the things they have to do. They provide opportunities for peer interaction, offer structure and help them learn time management skills,” Dr. Eshleman said.

Before committing to any extracurricular activity, Dr. Eshleman reminds parents to consider how that will fit into the family’s overall schedule.,