Healthwatch |Why scents can trigger migraines

From pumpkin spice to cinnamon, it’s that time of year for cozy fall scents.

But you may want to be cautious if you suffer from migraines.

“Scents, and what we call osmophobia, tend to be critical triggers for a lot of those who have migraines. Sound is another one, light is another – but scents specifically,” said Emad Estemalik, MD, a headache specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

According to Dr. Estemalik, it’s typically artificial scents that migraine sufferers need to watch out for.

This includes many candles, air fresheners, perfumes and more.

Dr. Estemalik said strong artificial scents in many of these products can trigger migraines by activating pain nerves in the head.

It’s important to know that scents that cause a migraine can vary from person to person.

Dr. Estemalik said to avoid any triggers and to take migraine medications at the right time, if needed.

“It’s best to take rescue or abortive migraine medication as early as possible. We know these medicines work best when you take them at the onset of a headache – even in the midst of an aura before the actual headache phase starts,” Dr. Estemalik said.

If you continue struggling with migraines, Dr. Estemalik recommends seeing a headache specialist to figure out the best treatment options.