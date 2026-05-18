Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider
Trending
WATCH: Roanoke County leaders dedicate new four-mile section of Greenway
Pulaski Police Department arrests juvenile suspects after vehicle stolen in Christiansburg
Smith Mountain Lake Water Levels at Historic Lows Ahead of Summer Season; Appalachian Power, Marina Workers React
Woman arrested after traffic stop leads to seizure of over 80 grams of fentanyl in Botetourt County
19-year-old dead after fatal crash in Amherst County, VSP investigating

News

A strong quake in south China kills 2 and triggers evacuation of 7,000

Associated Press

1 / 2
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Rescuers conduct search and rescue at a collapsed building following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit in Liuzhou, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Li Hanchi/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Rescuers evacuate a resident from an earthquake hit area in Liuzhou, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)

Xinhua

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Rescuers conduct search and rescue at a collapsed building following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit in Liuzhou, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Li Hanchi/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck south China’s Guangxi region early Monday, killing two people, toppling buildings and triggering the evacuations of thousands, state media reported.

Four others were injured, while more than 7,000 residents were evacuated from Liuzhou city.

The search for several missing residents wrapped up around midday Monday, after the last trapped person, a 91-year-old man, was found alive in good condition, authorities said.

Images aired by state broadcaster CCTV showed excavators clearing debris. At least 13 buildings collapsed, while landslides triggered by the quake blocked roads to the area, according to CCTV.

Train services around Liuzhou were canceled or delayed.

Earthquakes occasionally strike south China, with more intense ones usually occurring toward the mountainous west or the east, toward Taiwan. The most devastating recent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 occurred in the southwestern Sichuan province in 2008, leaving more than 87,000 dead or missing.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.