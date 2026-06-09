Clover Hill Dairy ricotta cheese recalled after Listeria Outbreak kills 1, sickens 8

Check your fridge! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a recall of Clover Hill Dairy’s requesón and soft ricotta cheese after a multistate listeria outbreak that has turned deadly.

Officials say the outbreak is linked to one death and eight illnesses across three states. Of those who became ill, seven were hospitalized. The recalled cheese was sold at Clover Hill Dairy’s retail market, at farmers markets, and through other distributors, including in New York and Virginia. The product may also be relabeled under a different brand, but the label will list the Clover Hill manufacturer permit or plant number as “24-128.”

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Listeria is most dangerous for people who are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have weakened immune systems due to certain medical conditions or treatments. For those who are pregnant, listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns.

If you are pregnant, 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system, throw out the recalled cheese and clean your refrigerator, containers, and any surfaces that may have touched it. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have eaten the cheese or have symptoms.

Symptoms of listeria infection usually begin within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they can start as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after exposure. Common symptoms include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

For more information about the recall, click here.