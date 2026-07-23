How do you say Appalachia? A new study says there is more than one right way

We’ve all heard the debate: Is Appalachia pronounced “App-uh-LATCH-uh” or “App-uh-LAY-shuh”? If you ask someone from Southwest Virginia, you’ll probably hear “App-uh-LAY-shuh.” Now, a Virginia Tech study is taking a closer look.

According to researchers at Virginia Tech, there’s more than one correct way to pronounce Appalachia. The differences in pronunciation typically depend on where a person lives, as well as historical and community influences.

Abby Walker, co-director of the Speech Lab at Virginia Tech, said she was inspired to launch the study after seeing how much the “Appodlachia” podcast sparked conversation. That curiosity led her to explore Appalachian accents and the many ways people pronounce the region’s name.

“As linguists, we don’t really care about right or wrong, we care about how people talk about things and the kind of attitude they have about the language they are speaking,” said Walker, associate professor of linguistics.

Chuck Corra, co-founder of the Tennessee-based “Appodlachia” podcast, asked people from across the region to send in voice recordings of how they say “Appalachia.” His goal was to compare pronunciations from different areas and find out which version was most common. He received more than 1,500 submissions and created a series of YouTube videos comparing dialects from more than 423 counties across 13 states, stretching from New York to northern Mississippi.

Corra found that people in the northern and southern parts of the region tended to say “App-uh-LAY-shuh,” while those in the middle favored “App-uh-LATCH-uh.”

Walker and Charlie Farrington, co-leader of the project, worked with undergraduate researchers as part of the Southwest Virginia Language Project. You can see their findings on the interactive website, “This is How You Correctly Say ‘Appalachia.’”

“Regardless of what you say, you’re correct in your hometown, as long as you feel positively about being from the area – that’s what really mattered to us in research,” said Farrington. “Humans vary in how we say things. It’s systematic in structure and there’s reasons behind it.”