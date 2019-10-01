3-year-old's birthday party no-show saved by kindness of local police and community

CHRISTIANSBURG - A little boys' birthday party was saved this weekend thanks to the kindness of strangers. Christiansburg mom Kaityln Slusher's plea for guests at her son's birthday party was answered in response to a social media post she made. Slusher said she booked a party for her son Rayen's third birthday at the Christiansburg aquatic center complete with pizza, balloons cake and decorations, but nobody showed up.

After she made a post on a community Facebook page called Positively Christiansburg, the guests came pouring in, including members of the Christiansburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police. Police officers even brought a gift for Rayen.

She said at one moment so many people came she was worried she wouldn't have enough food for everyone.

It's a moment this family says they are grateful for, and will never forget.



