30 Days of Hope: 700 kids can be adopted across Virginia

ROANOKE - Every child needs love and the hope of a bright future but thousands in Virginia don't have that. Those are the children in foster care.

There are more than 700 children who are legally available to be adopted in Virginia. Many are older children who are in danger or aging out of the foster care system without a family to support them in their adult years. Others are sibling sets.

For the third year, 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope.

We are partnering with DePaul Community Resources.

The nonprofit focuses on:

changing the world by improving the lives of children, families, and individuals with developmental disabilities

the world by improving the lives of children, families, and individuals with developmental disabilities supporting foster parents every step of the way, utilizing a collaborative team approach that helps young people in foster care to heal from trauma

foster parents every step of the way, utilizing a collaborative team approach that helps young people in foster care to heal from trauma bringing foster children together with people who are ready to open their hearts and homes to young people in need

foster children together with people who are ready to open their hearts and homes to young people in need post-adoption services

From this series, we've had many children matched with families and successful adoptions.

Chelsey and Eric Holland from Axton adopted two children last year.

