30 Days of Hope: Thousands of kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE - There are more than 600 children who are legally available to be adopted in Virginia. Many are older children who are in danger or aging out of the foster care system without a family to support them in their adult years. Others are sibling sets.

Again this year, 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope.

We are partnering with DePaul Community Resources.

If you are interested in adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

