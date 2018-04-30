4 things you need to know about car seat safety

ROANOKE - 70-percent of car seats are installed incorrectly and car crash injuries are the leading cause of death among young children in the United States according to Roanoke Fire-EMS crews.



"We always say the right selection of car seat. So it depends on the age of the child and the right direction. We want the child to rear face until at least the age of two. In Europe it's like three and four by law that they actually rear face because we're going to want to protect their head and their neck and their spinal cord," said Tiffany Bradbury, with Roanoke City Fire-EMS.

Bradbury is also a certified car seat installer, one of only four in Roanoke City.

She says the following is important:

When you're buying a car seat, save your receipt because some car seats work better in some cars and you may need to get a different seat.

Don't get car seats from a garage sale. It's important to know the history of the car seat. You can borrow car seats from friends or family As long as you know it hasn't been in a crash before.

Check how old the seat is. There maybe a manufacture date on the car seat. Car seats expire after six years because you tighten and loose the harness straps so they start losing integrity. New technology also comes out so car seats change over time.

Make sure you keep the stickers on the car seat and keep the manual. Those will tell you the height and weight limitations.

You can get your car seat checked for free in Roanoke and Christiansburg on certain days of the month:

Third Thursday of the month at Roanoke City Fire Station #6. 133 Jamison Avenue SE from 4-6 p.m.

Last Thursday of the month at the Christiansburg Fire Department. 110 Depot Street from 4-6 p.m.

There is also a Safe Kids Day Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital parking lot at the corner of Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street. The free event includes interactive games and activities promoting child safety with topics like car seat safety, water safety, poison prevention and more.

