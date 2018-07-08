40 years for man convicted of 1981 slaying of schoolteacher

HAMPTON, Va. - A 68-year-old Virginia man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the decades-old killing of a Hampton Roads schoolteacher.

The Daily Press reports that a jury convicted Ruben Moore earlier this year of second-degree murder for the 1981 strangling and beating death of 32-year-old Olivia Christian, a teacher at Captain John Smith Elementary School.

At a sentencing hearing Friday in Hampton, the judge imposed the 40-year term recommended by the jury. It's the maximum punishment for second-degree murder.

Moore's lawyer says he believes his client is innocent and will appeal.

Moore was arrested in 2015. A police detective said he linked Moore to the slaying by noticing parallels between Christian's death and another crime for which Moore was arrested a year after the killing.

