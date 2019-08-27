50 freebies on your birthday

FreeImages.com/Anthony Eden﻿

ROANOKE, Va. - Are you ready for some freebies?

Because there are dozens of businesses that want to give you free stuff on your birthday. Even better, they don't all have to be claimed on your actual birthday. Some may be used in the weeks before or after your big day. Play your cards right, and you could be enjoying free food all birthday month long. Beyond food, you could be in line for discounts, coupons and goodies from other retailers.

First a couple of tips:

You usually have to be signed up for a company's email newsletter in order to get the birthday freebie coupon. Make sure you do that well in advance, in case your email subscription doesn't kick in immediately.

Since newsletter lists have the potential to fill your inbox with junk as well as freebies, I recommend setting up a separate email account to use specifically for these sign-ups. Live.com is one place to get a free email address.

Disclaimer: Companies can and do change promotions without advance notice. However, these were all, to the best of our knowledge, accurate and available at the time of writing. If you find a freebie doesn't work or if you know of one we missed, please leave a message in the comments below.

Now that the details are out of the way — on to the freebies!

35 restaurant birthday freebies

It seems as if just about every restaurant offers a birthday deal. They are hoping you'll not only come in for your birthday freebie, but also bring along 10 of your closest family members and friends who will spend big bucks. In some cases, you get the birthday freebies for signing up for the establishment's rewards card — on the hunch that earning rewards will bring you in often.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant on the list, check out their website and sign up for their mailing list anyway. You may just get a freebie coupon in your inbox. Plus, it never hurts to tell your server it's your birthday (assuming it actually is your birthday) to see if they do anything special in-house.

13 retail birthday freebies

Food seems to be the main event when it comes to birthday freebies, but don't overlook retail store offers. Here's a rundown of some of the retailers offering free stuff to help you celebrate another year of your feet on the ground.

More birthday discounts

These aren't freebies, but they are discounts that are only available to the birthday boy or girl. Again, sign up for the company newsletter to have the discounts sent to your inbox.

American Eagle Outfitters: 15 percent off coupon

World Market: "Birthday surprise"

Hallmark: 20 percent off coupon

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.