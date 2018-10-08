58-year-old man from Bedford reported missing

BEDFORD - The Bedford County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man they said is missing. On Friday, Charles Howard Smith, 58, of Bedford was reported missing by his family

Smith was last seen in the Body Camp area of Bedford County on Tuesday, October 2.

Smith is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 145 pounds.

He has brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bedford County Sheriff’s Investigator Jon Maddox at 586-7827.





