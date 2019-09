SALEM, Va. - The fifth annual Big Lick Kids Fest kicked off Saturday, and the fun was limitless.

The event featured lots of outdoor entertainment with games, petting zoos, rock walls and more.

The best part is that it was all for kids to benefit kids. 100% of proceeds went to CHIP of Roanoke Valley.

The organization helps children and families get access to health care and resources. It helps about 700 families and has been in the community for about 30 years.