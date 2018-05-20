9-year-old boy dies at Northern Virginia elementary school

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A 9-year-old boy has died after an accident at a northern Virginia elementary school.

Wesley Lipicky was participating in an after-school program Friday at Franconia Elementary School in Fairfax County.

Police say Wesley and a teacher simultaneously pressed a button to open a large, motorized room partition.

The boy suffered head injuries when he became caught between the partition and a wall.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday night.

Police say an autopsy determined the cause of death to be accidental, and they do not expect to bring charges.

