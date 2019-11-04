Driver killed after car hit embankment in Amherst County Sunday evening

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Route 130 at Mt. Sinai Road in Amherst County.

Police say a Ford F-250 pickup truck was driving east on Route 130 at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The truck hit an embankment and a highway sign before crossing back over the highway. The driver then ran off the left side and hit a guardrail.

The driver was identified as Melvin Dillard, 55, of Amherst, Va. He died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.