A new record; 1.3 million hotel rooms sold in Virginia's Blue Ridge in 2018

ROANOKE - Tourism had another record breaking year in 2018.

New data show a record number of hotel rooms were booked in Virginia's Blue Ridge last year.

According to Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, the lodging industry saw a record 8.9 percent increase in hotel room demand, selling 1.3 million rooms. Virginia's Blue Ridge recorded the highest percentage of growth for room demand in the state.

Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge said tourism is a vital part of Virginia’s economy.

“We are seeing $850 million in tourism spending. Our goal in the next three years is to be at $1 billion dollar tourism spending in our region,” Howard said.

Howard said a record number of sporting events and meetings held in the area were a major factor in the growth last year. Howard said 2019 is looking like another record breaking year.

Room revenue grew by a record $7.5 million in 2018, totaling $112 million, a 7.9 percent increase over 2017.



