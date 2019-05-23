Salem restaurant helps to feed people in community

ROANOKE, Va.- - A Salem restaurant was out in public Thursday doing a good deed in the community.

Cheesesteak Factory and Jerk House prepared Cheesesteak subs to homeless people. They set up their trailer close to the bridge by the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Cooks said they wanted to do this so others don't go without a good meal.

"It is a true blessing that the Jerk House comes out here. The food is awesome. But to come out here and give away food to the people for free. What more could you possibly ask?" said Russell Gordon.

More than 40 people received free meals.



