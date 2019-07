SALEM, Va. - Comic book lovers came together to look at comic books dating back to World War II on Saturday for the 22nd annual Vintage Comic Book Show.

It showcased more than 150,000 vintage comic books. It's the only vintage show east of the Mississippi with old-time comics.

Many of the older comics are now being made into movies.

The show promoter says there's almost always a rare or valuable comic book you can find at the event.