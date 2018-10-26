Alana: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Alana is a delightful and energetic girl who is always on the go. She enjoys reading, being outside and playing games on her tablet.

The 11-year old loves animals; she has a huge collection of stuffed animals and calls each of them by name.

Alana is funny and likes to make others happy. She's always eager to play with other children her age. She has a beautiful smile and a laugh that is contagious.

Alana likes school and her favorite subject is Science. She is very helpful; she often volunteers to clean up the classroom and straighten up book shelves.

If you would like to learn more about Alana or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

