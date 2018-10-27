Alex: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Alex is a young man who likes all outdoor sports, especially fishing. When he has to stay indoors he likes to build things with Legos, and he loves match box cars and video games as well.

The 15-year old plays football and basketball with his classmates and likes to watch football on television. He is a good student and says math is his favorite subject. Alex feels that his therapist has been the person who has been the most helpful to him recently.

When he grows up, Alex would like to be a coal miner, or maybe a mechanic.

Alex very much wants a family that will love and support him as he navigates the journey to adulthood, and far beyond.

If you would like to learn more about Alex or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

