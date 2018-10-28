Alexa: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Alexa is a very sweet and loving teenager. She likes participating in activities with peers as well as working with the drama club.

The 16-year old is a very social child who enjoys communicating with her peers. She has a great sense of humor and enjoys laughter. Alexa also loves listening to music. She likes playing video games as well as editing pictures on her tablet. Alexa does well in school and especially likes math.

Alexa has been used to having siblings in the home throughout her life. She enjoys helping out with younger children. Alexa is looking for a loving and patient family to guide and support her.

If you would like to learn more about Alexa or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

