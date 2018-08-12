Altercations, incidents lead to arrest of 4 people in Charlottesville, police say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Four people were arrested in connection with incidents in and around downtown Charlottesville Sunday amid the one year anniversary of the city’s Unite the Right riots, police said.

Virginia State Police said Jesse T. Beard, 42, of Charlottesville, deliberately positioned himself in front of police motorcycle units that were attempting to provide safe passage for a group of demonstrators in the area of Preston Avenue and 8th Street. He is charged with obstruction of free passage and released on a summons.

Martin E. Clevenger, 29, of Spotsylvania, and Veronica H. Fitzhugh, 40, of Charlottesville, were arrested after they got into a physical altercation.

Police said Clevenger stopped to salute the Lee statue at Market Street Park, when a group gathered around him, and a verbal altercation ensued between him and Fitzhugh. It then became physical and both were arrested for disorderly conduct. They were both released on a summons.

Virginia State Police said a trooper saw Chloe J. Lubin, 29, of Portland, Maine, spit in the face of a demonstrator near Fourth and Water streets, adding that as the trooper tried to take her into custody, she clung to another demonstrator.

Police said Lubin was found to be in possession of a metal baton during her arrest. She is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon. She was released on an unsecured bail.

Police and city officials said they continue to remain vigilant in anticipation of planned events.

