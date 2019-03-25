Alumni Hall ready to sell Virginia Tech's Sweet 16 gear to fans

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - Virginia Tech's victory over the Liberty Flames gives the hokies a chance to keep on dancing in the sweet 16. And fans can start getting their t-shirts this week.

Alumni Hall in Blacksburg is anticipating the arrival of its version of the Sweet 16 T-shirts. Online sales have already started with people preordering items to show their Hokie pride.

This is Tech's first time back in the Sweet 16 since 1967, which the manager says is new territory for a lot of fans.

"The interesting thing around here is September through November is really big time for us. Watch for it to be in March that's awesome. We root for the Hokies all year round but to have this excitement in March is great," said Shawn Whitchurch, store manager at Alumni Hall.

Alumni Hall expects shirts to be in the store sometime Tuesday.



