Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Mount Airy

Mount Airy, North Carolina. - Police have issued an Amber Alert for Anthony Manuel Diaz, a 12-year-old Hispanic boy out of Mount Airy, North Carolina.

According to MissingKids.org, police describe Diaz as approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 78 pounds. He has short, curly brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction, call Mount Airy Police at 336-786-3535, or call 911 or star HP.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.