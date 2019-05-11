Amherst County man faces computer charges, officials say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police have charged an Amherst County man who was formerly employed by a police department on computer charges following an investigation.

Officials said Timothy D. Maberry, 43, turned himself in Friday to state police.

The charges stem from allegations of illegal activity conducted while Maberry was formerly employed by the Town of Amherst Police Department, officials said.

A multijurisdictional grand jury handed up the following indictments against Maberry, officials said:

One felony count of interception of a wire, electronic or oral communication

One misdemeanor count of unlawful dissemination of images of another

One misdemeanor count of harassment by computer

One misdemeanor count of computer trespassing

Officials said the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office initiated the investigation in July 2018 at the request of the police department, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office and Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney.

