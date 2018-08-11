Anti-fascist demonstrators march in Charlottesville

A group of anti-fascist activists are rallying peacefully in downtown Charlottesville as the city marks the anniversary of last summer's white supremacist violence.

A few dozen black-clad demonstrators marched through downtown Saturday afternoon, stopping to pause for a moment of silence at the site where a woman protesting a white nationalist rally was killed last August.

Some in the group scrawled messages in chalk at the site that hosts a makeshift memorial to Heather Heyer. Several police officers watched from a distance.

The group then continued marching, with some members carrying a sign that said, "Good night white pride."

As the activists made their way wordlessly through a downtown pedestrian mall, people sitting outdoors at cafes began singing "This Little Light of Mine."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.