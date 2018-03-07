Apartment fire takes life, cause still unknown

MARION, Va - An apartment fire in Smyth County killed one resident late Tuesday night.

The Marion Fire Department showed up around 11 p.m. at the apartment complex on the 500 block of Chatham Hill Road.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the apartment when they arrived.

In between efforts to suppress the fire and search through the complex, Marion police officers recovered one person who had to be immediately transported to the Smyth County Community Hospital.

The victim died soon after.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.