Appalachian Power completes $38 million dollar renovation to Roanoke City electric system

ROANOKE CITY - A major upgrade to the local power grid, Appalachian Power just finished $38 million dollars worth of renovations in downtown Roanoke.

At first glance, you won't notice it because the electric network is hidden underground. 10 News got an exclusive look at the new underground system that's expected to reduce the number of power outages and speed up response times. It replaces the system initially installed in 1945.

Scott Chambers, director of distribution operations for Appalachian Power said the new infrastructure is also attractive to potential businesses.

"When we work with businesses that want to locate to our area, especially a downtown area, they ask about infrastructure. They ask about service to their new building, to their new business. Now we can say that we have a brand new system in Roanoke that is ready to serve your needs,” Chambers said.

The new system is expected to last decades.



