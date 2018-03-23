Appalachian Power prepares for oncoming snowstorm

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Appalachian Power crews are preparing for potential power outages as a storm carrying wet and heavy snow is set to hit the area March 24.

The power company is securing line workers and contractors ahead of the storm. They have also secured commitments from workers outside the service area in case they need the additional help.

Crews are packed and ready to travel from unaffected areas to areas with power outages to provide their services. Some crews will move into areas where damage is expected Saturday morning.

Customers who do not have power may check for an updated restoration time and other information by viewing the outage map, downloading the AEP app, signing up for outage alerts and calling the Appalachian Power customer center at 1-800-956-4237.

Customers can also prepare for the storm by assembling an emergency kit that includes flashlights and batteries; candles, matches or lighters; water for drinking and cooking; canned goods and a manual can opener and other supplies. A mobile cell phone charger is also recommended.

By keeping electric heating systems and water heaters turned off until several minutes after power is restored, customers can assist restoration efforts.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system and operates 224,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation's largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S.

