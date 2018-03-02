Appalachian Power responds to outages from high winds

Starting late Thursday and moving into Friday, strong winds reaching up to 60 mph have caused tens of thousands of outages in Virginia.

Strong gusts have damaged several electrical facilities, including the Trinity substation in Botetourt County, which was knocked offline by tree debris. Crews are working to install a mobile transformer to restore power to those affected.

Due to continuing high winds, crews cannot safely make repairs, work from buckets or work on poles. Appalachian Power is unable to give restoration estimates until the storm passes. They will receive additional help from Kentucky Power and AEP Ohio to restore power.

There are 70,722 outages across Appalachian Power's Virginia footprint as of 11:20 a.m., totaling 13 percent of the energy company's Virginia customers. Franklin County has the most outages at 14,184 reported cases.

The company urges customers not to remove debris that is within 10 feet of a power line. Customers should also avoid operating lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

More outages are expected as the area continues to experience high winds. Customers can get specific information about their outage by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts.

