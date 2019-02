Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 81 at Exit 140 in Roanoke County around 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

Authorities said that a white pickup ran off the left side of the road into the median and onto Thompson Memorial Boulevard.

Authorities said that the driver was injured during the crash and Thompson Memorial Boulevard will be closed for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.