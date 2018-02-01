Authorities searching for Lynchburg man last seen leaving work

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen Monday leaving work at 12:30 p.m.

The Lynchburg Police Department said Steven Gerald Atkinson, 59, hasn't returned to work since, and he hasn't spoken to family members since Saturday.

Officers said they responded to Atkinson's home and could not locate his bicycle, which is his normal form of transportation.

Atkinson is described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Atkinson's whereabouts is asked to call Lynchburg police at 434-455-6153.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.