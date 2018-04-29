Average gas prices continue rising in Mid-Atlantic region

ROANOKE, Va. - Record levels of demand for gasoline in April, unrest in the Middle East and rising crude oil prices have caused rising gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

As of Sunday, Virginia's average gas price is $2.62. One week ago it was $2.56, and one year ago it was $2.20.

Officials said crude oil exports surged to 2.331 million barrels per day last week -- the highest weekly estimate on record, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“Rising gas prices may cause headaches for those planning their next trip, especially as Memorial Day weekend is only a month away,” said Tammy Arnette, senior public affairs specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Consumers can take steps to save on everyday gas prices by properly maintaining their vehicle, adjusting driving habits and using the right fuel for their vehicle.”

AAA has tips for saving as gas prices rise:

Keep the tires properly inflated. Vehicles with under-inflated tires can cause a drag on the vehicle that is like driving with the parking brake slightly on. The correct PSI for the vehicle is located on the driver side doorjamb, not on the sidewall of the tire. The PSI on the sidewall of the tire is the maximum PSI for the tire, not the vehicle PSI recommendation.

Change your air filters. Air filters clogged with dirt and dust, and insects can prevent an even exchange of air intake that wastes gas and causes the engine to lose power.

Check the engine oil level when buying gasoline to be sure the engine is lubricated properly. Using the recommended grade of motor oil can save between 3 and 5 cents a gallon.

Unload your trunk. Pack lightly when traveling and avoid carrying unnecessary items on the vehicle's roof or in its trunk.

Pack lightly when traveling and avoid carrying unnecessary items on the vehicle's roof or in its trunk. Adjust your driving habits. Accelerate gently, brake gradually and avoid hard stops. Driving aggressively causes your engine to work harder, costing more in fuel. It can lower your gas mileage by 33 percent at highway speeds and by 5 percent around town.

Buy regular unleaded gasoline unless otherwise indicated by your vehicle's owner's manual.

unless otherwise indicated by your vehicle’s owner’s manual. Download the AAA mobile app to find the lowest gas prices for your area.

Fuel Price Finder (http://www.AAA.com/fuelfinder) locates the lowest fuel price in your area.

AAA Gas Cost Calculator (http://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/) helps budget travel expenses.

(http://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/) helps budget travel expenses. TripTik Mobile (http://www.aaa.com/mobile) plots fuel prices along your travel route.

