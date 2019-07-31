Back to school outfits for under $10! Check out our shopping trip to Goodwill

Brianna found this like new outfit, a Nautica fleece, paired with denim. Benjamin picked out this like new long sleeve stripped Henley shirt and Levi jeans. Nyasia choose a plaid button up with jeans, also in like new condition.

ROANOKE, Va. - Parents are projected to spend a record amount this year on back to school shopping.

One of the most expensive costs is clothing. 10 News is working for you to show you ways to save on designer brands for a fraction of the cost during Virginia's tax-free weekend.

This year parents are expected to spend almost $700 per child on average for K-12 and nearly $1,000 for college students.

Spending on both combined is estimated at 80.7 billion dollars.

The National Retail Federation said on average, a K-12 parent will spend around $230 on clothing and accessories alone.

"Back to school shopping can be very expensive on parents, you have especially children that change sizing, growing so you are probably looking at a new wardrobe in the fall,” said Chelsea Moran with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys said there's a better way.

Parents can begin their bargain hunt this weekend with an automatic discount -no sales tax on clothing $100 or less.

Instead of paying retail --- get the most bang for your buck thrifting. “You might be able to go to that discount retailer and find that less expensive item, but if you come to Goodwill you can find a name brand item for not much more. So, you are getting more value for your shopping,” Moran said.

10 News went shopping with three Roanoke Valley teens at the Goodwill Industries of the valleys newest location in Hollins.

Brianna found this like new outfit, a Nautica fleece, paired with denim.

Benjamin picked out this like new long sleeve stripped Henley shirt and Levi jeans.

Nyasia choose a plaid button up with jeans, also in like new condition.

Each outfit total came just under $10. Children's sizes are even less.

Parents, if you really play it smart, you can get another discount by finding color of the week items.

“That will be 50% off what the price already is,” Moran said.

That would bring each outfit total the teens chose to only $4.99.

This week's clothing tag color is blue.

