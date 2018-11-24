BBB warns to avoid 'secret sister' Facebook scam

The "secret sister" gift exchange is back on Facebook this year and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to steer clear.

Despite the goodwill it says it aims to spread, it's actually an illegal pyramid scheme that started circulating on social media in 2015.

‘Secret sister’ promises that participants get 36 gifts in return for buying just one by recruiting others to participate in the gift exchange. The U.S. Postal Inspection Services says that participants in the gift exchange could be subject to penalties for mail fraud and illegal gambling.



It's also risky because it requires users to disclose personal information, such as their home address. If you receive a chain letter by mail, email, or social media, especially one that involves money or gifts, the BBB recommends just ignoring it.



