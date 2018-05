BEDFORD, Va. - According to Bedford's Fire Department, 3 adults and 5 children are being treated at the hospital after their SUV flipped on the 1300 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike.

Crews say the SUV was on its roof when they arrived, and the people were out of the vehicle by that time.

All patients are expected to make a full recovery.

There's no word yet on the cause.

