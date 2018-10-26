Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia names new CEO

ROANOKE - A new CEO has been named for the oldest and largest youth mentoring program in the area.

Just weeks after Big Brothers Big Sisters unveiled its new branding, the board of directors unanimously approved Josh Thoemke, director of development for the job. Thoemke has been with the organization for the past year and previously worked with Young Life Roanoke Valley.

The move comes after BBBS' previous and longtime CEO, June House, stepped down to take a position with the McLeod Foundation in September.

Thoemke will focus on much needed fundraising efforts for the organization, as well as a refocused approach to attract more male volunteers.

To find out more information about the organization, to donate or find out about how to become a volunteer, visit it's facebook page.



