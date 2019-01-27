Bishop Michael Curry delivers sermon in Roanoke Sunday

ROANOKE -

A man of the cloth known for internationally televised sermons is in the Star City on Sunday morning. Bishop Michael Curry is in the region to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Episcopal Diocese of southwest Virginia.

Curry delivered the sermon at Prince Harry and Megan Markle's wedding, as well as George H.W. Bush's funeral.

While both those sermons received high praise and recognition, Curry told 10 News that everyday interactions with his flock are just as important.

“To be able to participate in that movie on the television cameras, if you willl to the reality of human beings who are trying to navigate deep and profound change in their lives, that is just as true as it is at the funeral of a president as it is at the funeral of a barber. Just as true as a wedding at Windsor Castle as it is at a wedding at a tiny little country church it's the same thing," Curry said.

The 100-year celebration starts at 10 a.m. Sunday morning at the Berglund Center. Doors open at 9 a.m.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.