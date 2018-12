BLACKSBURG - A pharmacy in the New River Valley wants to help ease the financial burden of getting sick.

Now through Jan. 15, Main Street Pharmacy in Blacksburg will be offering free select antibiotics.

The deal was released in a promotional email from the town of Blacksburg this weekend.

Patients must have a valid prescription from a physician in order to take advantage of the deal.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.