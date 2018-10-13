Body of woman swept away in flood found

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. - The remains of a Charlotte County woman were discovered on Saturday after the vehicle she was stranded in on a bridge got swept away in a flood.

The body of Ruby S. Allen, 62, of Eureka, Virginia, was discovered a mile from a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road in Charlotte County.

Allen was riding in a vehicle with two others, son Ronnie Allen, Jr., 36, and Ronnie Allen’s 17-year-old son, when the vehicle was swept away by floodwater after being stranded on the bridge.

Ruby Allen and Ronnie Allen didn’t survive the incident. The 17-year-old son was rescued by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department deputies.



