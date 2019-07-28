Books, Babies and Booze lets parents sip beer while children entertained by books

DALEVILLE, Va. - Books, babies and booze! Parents got to sip on beer while their little ones were entertained by books.

The national book tour put on by, Lola & Pear Publishing, is the only one of its kind.

The tour stopped at Ballast Point in Daleville today.

The author read her children's book, "The Adventures of Duke, The Therapy Dog: Duke Finds a Home" while parents un-wined.

If you couldn't make it out today, you can still buy the book on the publisher's website.

Twenty percent of proceeds go to the Atlanta Boxer Rescue.