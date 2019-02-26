Botetourt County asking residents for input on fire and EMS services

ROANOKE, Va.- - Botetourt Fire and EMS are teaming up with the community to improve safety.

A public input meeting was held Monday night for residents to express their opinions on the county's fire and EMS services.

For more than six months now, the county has partnered with BIRCHbark Strategic Planning Consultants, a group out of Albemarle County to conduct a study and evaluate delivery and response service times. The county is growing and the department has seen an increase over the years as far as the number of service calls.

"We have more medical facilities, assisted living, long-term care facilities as well as new businesses and industries. Even through our population has not changed significantly in terms of numbers, there's a lot more activity that what used to be," said Chief Jason Ferguson.

The department has also added staff as they continue to provide more services throughout the county. Residents can still participate in the survey on the county's website until Thursday.

