Botetourt County is looking to fill open positions.

The county will hold a job fair on Saturday, April 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenfield Education and Training Center.

The county is looking to fill positions in

Recreation and facilities,

Fire/EMS,

Technology Services,

Sheriff's Office

County administration, and

Social services.

