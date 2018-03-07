Botetourt County Sheriff's Office investigates after 3 people wounded

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were found wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The incident seemed to stem from an ongoing domestic situation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the county's 911 communications center received a call at 5:35 p.m. from a person who said she had been shot and stabbed by her husband, and that he then shot himself.

Deputies and emergency medical services were dispatched to the 17000 block of Lee Highway in the Buchanan area of Botetourt County, officials said.

Deputies found the three wounded subjects -- two males and one female -- after securing the scene, officials said. Deputies had rescue come in and attend to the wounded people.

Deputies said the three were taken to a local hospital with various degrees of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said no suspects are being sought in connection with the incident.

